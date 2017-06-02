BRIEF-Finet Group enters into termination agreement
* Enters into termination agreement in relation to acquisition of entire interests in two property holding companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 2 NEX Group Plc:
* May spot FX volumes at $81.3 billion, up 12 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Enters into termination agreement in relation to acquisition of entire interests in two property holding companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LISBON, June 21 The Bank of Portugal sharply raised its economic growth outlook for this year to 2.5 percent from 1.8 percent and, although it still expected a slowdown later on, also upped the forecast through 2019 citing strong exports and improving investment.
JERUSALEM, June 21 Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.