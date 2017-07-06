July 6 Nex Group Plc

* To set up trade repository in Stockholm to service customers in the EU

* Applied to set up EMIR trade repository; pending approval from ESMA

* Repository to give regulatory end-point to NEX regulatory reporting unit, to operate in the EU 27 pre and post-Brexit

* Predominant reason (for choosing Stockholm) is that NEX already has a substantial footprint in Sweden

* Won't be moving UK based jobs to Stockholm, in the process of hiring locally

* Wider business of NEX regulatory reporting will continue to be centred in London and run in London

* Based on Brexit outcome, will establish trade repository in London to ensure delivering service to UK without interruption