BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 22 Nexeo Solutions Inc -
* Nexeo Solutions reprices term loan credit facility
* Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has entered into an amended credit agreement to its term loan credit facility
* Amendment will result in an estimated $3.3 million reduction to company's annual cash interest expense for each of next six years
* Says amendment reflects a 50 basis points reduction in interest rate to LIBOR plus 3.75% from LIBOR plus 4.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.