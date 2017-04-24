UPDATE 1-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
April 24 NexGen Energy Ltd:
* NexGen adopts new shareholder rights plan
* Says board of directors has adopted a new shareholder rights plan ("new plan") to replace existing shareholder rights plan
* Says company is not aware of any specific take-over bid for company in process or currently being contemplated
* NexGen Energy Ltd - shareholders will be asked to approve new plan at upcoming meeting of shareholders to be held on june 7, 2017
* NexGen Energy - if approved at meeting, new plan will remain in effect until close of business on date of co's annual meeting of shareholders in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
