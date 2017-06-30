June 30 Nexgen Energy Ltd
* Nexgen announces additional us$110 million financing with
cef holdings
* Nexgen energy ltd - entered into a binding term sheet with
cef holdings limited for a second financing package totalling
us$110 million
* Nexgen energy ltd - us$50 million placement will result in
issuance of approximately 24.1 million placement shares at a
price of c$2.70
* Says new debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon ( "interest")
over a 5-year term
* Nexgen energy - co, cef have agreed to extend maturity
date of existing $60 million aggregate principal amount of
unsecured convertible debentures
* Nexgen energy ltd- second financing package totalling
us$110 million comprising us$50 million of common shares of
nexgen
* Nexgen energy ltd says including proceeds from the
financing, nexgen will have cash reserves of approximately c$200
million
* Nexgen energy - second financing package totalling us$110
million also comprising us$60 million aggregate principal amount
of unsecured convertible debentures
* Nexgen energy -proceeds from financing will be used to
fund continuing exploration and development of co's sw2
properties
* Nexgen energy ltd - co, cef have extend maturity date of
existing unsecured convertible debentures to match maturity date
of new debentures
