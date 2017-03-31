BRIEF-Ficora grants DNA licence to apply roaming service surcharges
* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES
March 31 Nexolon Company Limited :
* Says its shares will be delisted from Korea Exchange, effective April 17
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uNx0V2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network