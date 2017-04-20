BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 19 Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund
* Nexpoint Credit Strategies fund announces rights offering and extension of share repurchase program
* Record date shareholders will receive one right for each common share held on record date
* Rights will entitle record date shareholders to purchase one new share of common stock for every three rights held
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.