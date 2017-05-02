May 2 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue rose 10.4 percent to $37 million

* Qtrly core FFO $0.38 per diluted share

* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc - company is reaffirming its 2017 guidance range for revenue, net income, NOI, FFO, core FFO and AFFO

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $36.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $142.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S