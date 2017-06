June 1 Nexstar Media Group Inc:

* Nexstar Media Group and ABC Television Network extend network affiliation agreements for all Nexstar stations through 2022

* Nexstar Media Group Inc - ‍Nexstar and ABC also enter into over--top digital distribution agreements​

* Nexstar Media - ‍entered agreement with ABC Television Network covering 24 of its owned or operated stations through December 31, 2022​