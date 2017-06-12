BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Nexstar Media Group Inc
* Nexstar Media Group board of directors authorizes $100 million expansion of share repurchase program
* Nexstar Media Group Inc - authorization follows $48.7 million of share repurchases in 2017 q2 which depleted balance of prior $100 million authorization
* Nexstar Media Group Inc - nexstar remains on track to meet target for average annual free cash flow in 2017/2018 cycle of approximately $565 million
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities