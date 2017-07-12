FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group and Fox Broadcasting Co extend network affiliation agreements
July 12, 2017 / 11:35 AM

BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group and Fox Broadcasting Co extend network affiliation agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc

* Nexstar Media Group and Fox Broadcasting Company extend network affiliation agreements and add over-the-top digital distribution through 2019

* Nexstar Media Group - reached an OTT master agreement with Fox, specific agreements to launch on new internet-delivered programming services​

* Nexstar Media Group - co reached specific agreements to launch on all new internet-delivered programming services already distributing Fox programming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

