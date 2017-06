June 2 NEXSTIM OYJ

* REG-NEXSTIM PLC AGREES ON EXTENSION OF TEKES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LOAN REPAYMENTS

* AS A RESULT OF THIS AGREEMENT, CASH REPAYMENTS UP TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 1.8 MILLION WHICH WERE DUE TO BE PAID FROM 2017-2019 WILL NOW BE REPAID BETWEEN 2020 AND 2022

* FULL REPAYMENT OF THESE TWO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LOANS NEEDS TO BE MADE TO TEKES BY END OF 2023