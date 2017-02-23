BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical issues profit warning
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
Feb 23 Nexstim Oyj
* Final Results from NICHE Phase III trial presented at the International Stroke Conference
* Says safety results were good with no serious adverse events (SAE) related to the use of Nexstim NBT system
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS