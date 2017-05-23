BRIEF-ETREND Hightech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
May 23 NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA
* NEXT BIOMETRICS SECURES NEW BRANDNAME NOTEBOOK CUSTOMERS
* AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING AND EVALUATIONS NEXT BIOMETRICS HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1
* HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1
* SHIPMENTS WILL ADD TO CURRENT VOLUMES FROM BUSINESS OF EXISTING TIER-1 NOTEBOOK CUSTOMER AND COMMENCE IN Q4-17
* REVENUE WITHIN NOTEBOOK AND TABLETS WILL GROW IN 2018 AND WILL REMAIN A CORNERSTONE-BUSINESS FROM WHICH WE CAN LAUNCH INTO OUR OTHER DEFINED MARKET SEGMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.