May 23 NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA

* NEXT BIOMETRICS SECURES NEW BRANDNAME NOTEBOOK CUSTOMERS

* AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING AND EVALUATIONS NEXT BIOMETRICS HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1

* SHIPMENTS WILL ADD TO CURRENT VOLUMES FROM BUSINESS OF EXISTING TIER-1 NOTEBOOK CUSTOMER AND COMMENCE IN Q4-17

* REVENUE WITHIN NOTEBOOK AND TABLETS WILL GROW IN 2018 AND WILL REMAIN A CORNERSTONE-BUSINESS FROM WHICH WE CAN LAUNCH INTO OUR OTHER DEFINED MARKET SEGMENTS