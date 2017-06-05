BRIEF-Guru Online(Holdings) says FY loss attributable HK$16.0 mln
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
June 5 Next Digital Ltd
* Expected to record an increase in loss for year ended 31 march 2017
* Expected results due to an approximately 23.4% fall in overall advertising revenue and circulation income of group's publications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. startup Civic has sold $33 million in digital currency tokens for its identity verification project in a public sale, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Vinny Lingham told Reuters.
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: