BRIEF-The9 Limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
March 20 Next Games Oy IPO-NEXTG.HE:
* Next Games' public and personnel offering have been discontinued due to oversubscription
* Company's board of directors decided to discontinue subscription period for public and personnel offering
* IPO to private individuals and entities in Finland and personnel offering to company's personnel have been oversubscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.