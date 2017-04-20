April 20 Nextage Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 10 and May 11

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)