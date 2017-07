BRIEF-NEXTDC responds to claims by 360 capital

July 24 (Reuters) - NEXTDC Ltd:

* NEXTDC responds to claims by 360 Capital,TGP,AJD

* NEXTDC is concerned that 360 Capital's recent announcements distract from primary issue before AJD securityholders

* Firmly considers that retaining existing internalised management structure alongside independent board is in best interests of AJD securityholders

* Notes that corporate governance specialist advisory firm ISS has considered 360 Capital proposal & recommended against resolutions by 360 Capital