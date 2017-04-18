UPDATE 3-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
April 18 Harmony Merger Corp
* Nextdecade and Harmony sign definitive merger agreement, agree to all-stock transaction initially valued at $1.0 billion
* Harmony Merger Corp says transaction to result in Nextdecade becoming a publicly listed company
* Harmony Merger Corp - Harmony's board of directors and special advisor have approved terms of merger agreement
* Harmony Merger Corp - Nextdecade's board of managers and Nextdecade's members have approved terms of transaction
* Harmony Merger Corp - deal includes additional $200 million of contingent stock consideration to be paid to Nextdecade's members upon achievement of milestones
* Harmony Merger Corp - assuming no redemptions by Harmony stockholders, current Harmony stockholders to own about 13.0% of combined company
* Harmony Merger Corp - board of directors and special advisor have approved terms of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio