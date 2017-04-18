April 18 Harmony Merger Corp

* Nextdecade and Harmony sign definitive merger agreement, agree to all-stock transaction initially valued at $1.0 billion

* Harmony Merger Corp says transaction to result in Nextdecade becoming a publicly listed company

* Harmony Merger Corp - Harmony's board of directors and special advisor have approved terms of merger agreement

* Harmony Merger Corp - Nextdecade's board of managers and Nextdecade's members have approved terms of transaction

* Harmony Merger Corp - deal includes additional $200 million of contingent stock consideration to be paid to Nextdecade's members upon achievement of milestones

* Harmony Merger Corp - assuming no redemptions by Harmony stockholders, current Harmony stockholders to own about 13.0% of combined company

* Harmony Merger Corp - board of directors and special advisor have approved terms of merger agreement