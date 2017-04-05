BRIEF-Taiji Computer says dividend payment date on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
April 5 Nextedia SA:
* FY consolidated revenue 8.9 million euros ($9.47 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 1.3 million euros versus 0.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 0.5 million euros versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2o3V0NX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.