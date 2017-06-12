June 12 NEXTEDIA SA:

* IN EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF ALMAVIA IN ORDER TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE CAPITAL OF ALMAVIA

* THIS COMBINATION WILL DOUBLE SIZE OF NEXTEDIA GROUP WITH NEARLY 200 PEOPLE

* EXPECTS COMBINATION WILL SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT ORGANIC GROWTH OVER LONG TERM Source text: bit.ly/2rb1l9J Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)