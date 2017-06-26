BRIEF-CalAmp reports Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 26 NEXTEDIA SA:
* COMPLETED A € 2.7 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT CAPITAL INCREASE
* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 3.5 MILLION WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS OF SUBSCRIPTION
* NEW SHARES PRICE EUR 1.08 PER SHARE
* NUMBER OF NEW SHARES CREATED: 3,218,684
* ON PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS: 14 OLD SHARES ALLOW SUBSCRIBING FOR 3 NEW SHARES Source text: bit.ly/2sTFQvR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc can proceed, a federal judge ruled late on Monday, meaning the iPhone chip supplier must now wage a fight with U.S. regulators even as it contests a separate $1 billion lawsuit filed by Apple Inc.
