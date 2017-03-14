UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd
* Fy revenue increased by approximately 14.3% to us$3,842.2 million
* Fy profit attributable to equity holders of company increased by approximately 43.5% to us$294.7 million
* Fy dividend proposed of us$0.024 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources