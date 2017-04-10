UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd:
* On 2 March 2017, Nexteer China Holding entered into JV agreement with Dongfeng Components
* JV co shall have initial registered capital of RMB150 million & shall be contributed equally by Nexteer China and Dongfeng Components
* JV company will principally engage in developing, manufacturing, assembling, and sale of electric power steering Source text: (bit.ly/2opyUGl) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources