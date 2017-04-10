April 10 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd:

* On 2 March 2017, Nexteer China Holding entered into JV agreement with Dongfeng Components

* JV co shall have initial registered capital of RMB150 million & shall be contributed equally by Nexteer China and Dongfeng Components

* JV company will principally engage in developing, manufacturing, assembling, and sale of electric power steering