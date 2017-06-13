BRIEF-Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO
June 13 Nextenergy Solar Fund Ltd:
* Proposes issue of new ordinary shares at 110p per share, targeting gross proceeds of 100 million stg
* Proposes issue of new ordinary shares at 110p per share, targeting gross proceeds of 100 million stg

* Intended that proceeds of placing will be used to fund new investments in accordance with co's investment policy
June 22 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield property bonds gapped out 5bp-10bp despite a strong pushback from Dalian Wanda Group against rumours that Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds.