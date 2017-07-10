FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Nextera Energy Inc says Energy Future Holdings Corp and Energy Future Intermediate Holding Co provided written notice terminating agreement and plan of merger
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 10, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Nextera Energy Inc says Energy Future Holdings Corp and Energy Future Intermediate Holding Co provided written notice terminating agreement and plan of merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* Nextera Energy Inc - on July 6, energy future holdings corp and energy future intermediate holding company provided written notice terminating agreement and plan of merger

* Nextera energy- notice stated termination of deal shall cause automatic termination of amended, restated plan support agreement, dated Sept 19, 2016

* Nextera Energy Inc - notice stated termination of merger agreement shall cause, among other things, automatic termination of oncor letter agreement

* Nextera Energy- pursuant to section 8.2(a), section 8.3 of agreement, EFH and EFIH (acting together) hereby terminate merger agreement

* Nextera Energy - EFH, EFIH do not believe that section 8.2(a), section 8.3 are exclusive bases for termination by EFH and EFIH of merger agreement

* Nextera Energy-co, merger sub do not agree claimed termination of deal pursuant to section 8.3 by EFH, EFIH represents valid or effective termination

* Nextera Energy Inc - co, merger sub dispute any assertion that "any other bases for termination of merger agreement" by EFH or EFIH exist

* Nextera Energy-with exception of deal termination by EFH, EFIH, pursuant to section 8.2(a), co, merger sub expressly reserve their rights in all respects Source text: (bit.ly/2tZyJok) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.