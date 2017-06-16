Italy - Factors to watch on June 22
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
June 16Nextware Ltd
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
* Says it will acquire 981 shares of SIVIRA, with a payment date on June 30
* Two companies will mainly cooperate on security service and IoT service related business
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cEakwh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy