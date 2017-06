May 9 NEXUS AG:

* WAS ABLE TO INCREASE SALES BY APPROX. 11 % AND ITS GROUP RESULT FOR EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES BY APPROX. 13 % IN Q1 2017

* SALES INCREASED BY APPROX. 10.8 % FROM KEUR 26,113 (3M-2016) TO KEUR 28,940 IN Q1 2017

* Q1 GROUP RESULT FOR EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) IMPROVED FROM KEUR 2,590 (3M-2016) TO KEUR 2,926.

* EBITDA WAS KEUR 5,411 IN Q1 OF 2017 (3M-2016: KEUR 4,839) AND CONSEQUENTLY WAS 11.8 % HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR

* CONSOLIDATED SURPLUS AMOUNTED TO KEUR 2,503 FOR Q1 2017 FOLLOWING KEUR 2,353 (3M-2016) AND CONSEQUENTLY INCREASED BY 6.4 %