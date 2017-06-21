June 21 Nexyz.Group Corp

* Says it will sell 89.1 percent stake (1.6 million shares) in Tokyo-based unit, which is engaged in sale of dressing accessories and operation of classroom for dressing, plaited cord and manners, to MARUYAMA

* Other details remain to be decided later

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6tpGz3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)