UPDATE 1-Mediaset owns all pay TV unit after acquiring Telefonica stake
MILAN, June 19 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had acquired an 11.1 percent stake in its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica.
May 9 Perform Group:
* NFL and Perform Group have reached agreement for Perform to market NFL's television broadcast rights in over 100 countries and territories Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, June 19 The White House is considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on Monday.
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody