June 5 NGL Energy Partners Lp

* NGL Energy Partners LP announces amendment to its revolving credit facility

* NGL Energy Partners LP - amended its revolving credit facility by expanding its financial covenants over next three quarters

* NGL Energy Partners - total leverage covenant under credit facility increased to 5.50x beginning for period ending June 30, 2017

* NGL Energy Partners LP - ‍interest coverage covenant was decreased to 2.25x through December 31, 2017 before returning to 2.75x thereafter​

* NGL Energy Partners - total leverage covenant under credit facility will be stepping down to 4.75x at March 31, 2018 and to 4.50x at March 31, 2019