BRIEF-Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs
* Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs
June 6 NGL Energy Partners LP:
* Announces public offering of class B preferred units
* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility
* Underwritten public offering of class B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units, liquidation preference $25.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs
* Limoneira on June 20, co entered a master loan agreement with Farm Credit West, FLCA together with a revolving credit facility supplement - SEC filing
* InterDigital announces conversion rate adjustment to 1.50% senior convertible notes due 2020