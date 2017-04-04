BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 NGL Energy Partners Lp:
* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated note purchase agreement effective as of December 31, 2016
* NGL Energy Partners - co entered amended,restated note purchase deal to reflect terms of amended and restated credit agreement, dated Feb 14, 2017
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp