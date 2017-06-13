PRECIOUS-Gold rises as oil price slump boosts safe haven demand

* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from 1-month high * Spot gold may bounce to $1,257-$1,261 an ounce range -technicals (Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 22 Gold prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday as risk averse sentiment amid weaker oil prices drove up the demand for the metal, with a softer dollar and weakness in U.S. Treasury yields also lending suppor