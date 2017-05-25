PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 NGL Energy Partners LP:
* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results
* NGL Energy Partners Lp - fiscal 2018 adjusted ebitda guidance of approximately $500 million to $525 million
* NGL Energy Partners Lp says "Q4 results were adversely impacted by one of warmest winters in United States"
* NGL Energy Partners Lp qtrly diluted income per common unit $0.14
* NGL Energy Partners Lp says distributable cash flow is expected to be between $300 million and $325 million for 2018
* NGL Energy Partners Lp - partnership currently expects to spend approximately $150 million to $200 million on growth capital expenditures during fiscal 2018
* NGL Energy Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $3.85 billion versus $2.33 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SG Blocks Inc announces pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: