May 25 NGL Energy Partners LP:

* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* NGL Energy Partners Lp - fiscal 2018 adjusted ebitda guidance of approximately $500 million to $525 million

* NGL Energy Partners Lp says "Q4 results were adversely impacted by one of warmest winters in United States"

* NGL Energy Partners Lp qtrly diluted income per common unit $0.14

* NGL Energy Partners Lp says distributable cash flow is expected to be between $300 million and $325 million for 2018

* NGL Energy Partners Lp - partnership currently expects to spend approximately $150 million to $200 million on growth capital expenditures during fiscal 2018

* NGL Energy Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $3.85 billion versus $2.33 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S