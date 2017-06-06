June 6 NGL Energy Partners Lp:

* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces pricing of class b preferred unit offering

* NGL Energy Partners - priced its underwritten public offering of 7.4 million of 9 percent class b fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units

* Expects to receive about $179 million in net proceeds from offering