BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 NGL Energy Partners Lp:
* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces pricing of class b preferred unit offering
* NGL Energy Partners - priced its underwritten public offering of 7.4 million of 9 percent class b fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units
* Expects to receive about $179 million in net proceeds from offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)