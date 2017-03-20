March 20 NH Hotels Group SA:

* Sees to launch new notes issue, to run a partial refinancing of its 2013 notes

* To issue 3.750 percent senior secured notes due in 2023 on the same terms as its 285 million euros issue from Sept. 2016

* Sees to refinance 150 million euros of the 250 million euros of senior secured notes due in 2019 with 6.875 percent interest

* To offer 107.9 percent of the face value plus accrued and unpaid interest for the 150 million euros part of the issue due in 2019