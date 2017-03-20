UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 NH Hotels Group SA:
* Sees to launch new notes issue, to run a partial refinancing of its 2013 notes
* To issue 3.750 percent senior secured notes due in 2023 on the same terms as its 285 million euros issue from Sept. 2016
* Sees to refinance 150 million euros of the 250 million euros of senior secured notes due in 2019 with 6.875 percent interest
* To offer 107.9 percent of the face value plus accrued and unpaid interest for the 150 million euros part of the issue due in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources