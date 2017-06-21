UPDATE 2-UAE sees "parting of ways" if Qatar does not accept Arab demands
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)
June 21 NH SL Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 11.6 million shares of the company to merge with Humanscan, a pharma machinery firm
* Says merger ratio is 1:3.7095837 between the co and Humanscan
* Expected merger effective date is Nov. 13
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gynudB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace