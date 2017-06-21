June 21 NH SL Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 11.6 million shares of the company to merge with Humanscan, a pharma machinery firm

* Says merger ratio is 1:3.7095837 between the co and Humanscan

* Expected merger effective date is Nov. 13

