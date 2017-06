March 28 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 8 Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 102.6 million shares to merge with RFHIC, which is engaged in manufacturing business of wireless communications equipment

* The co will survive and RFHIC will be dissolved after the merger

* Merger ratio is 1:8.7180000 between the company and RFHIC

* Merger effective date is Aug. 18

