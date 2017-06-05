BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group names Lain Hancock CEO of Bai brands
* Dr pepper snapple group names lain hancock ceo of bai brands
June 5 National Health Investors Inc
* NHI announces $10.4 million acquisition of Michigan assisted living facility
* National Health Investors - care facility's lease will have term of 14-years with renewal options at initial annual lease rate of 7.25% plus annual escalators
* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded with a draw on co's revolving credit facility
* mr. José de castro appointed director and chief operating officer
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share