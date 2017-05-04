BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4 Nic Bank Ltd:
* Q1 group total interest income 4.31 billion shillings versus 5.01 billion shillings year ago
* Q1 group net interest income 2.70 billion shillings versus 2.95 billion shillings year ago
* Q1 group profit before tax and exceptional items 1.37 billion shillings versus 1.39 billion shillings year ago Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.