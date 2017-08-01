BRIEF-Nicholas Financial amends existing $225.0 million credit facility

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nicholas Financial Inc:
* Says on JULY 28, executed an amendment effective June 30, to its existing $225.0 million credit facility - SEC filing
* Says amendment exempts co from compliance with interest coverage ratio requirements
* Says requirements imposed by related loan agreement with respect to four-quarter period ended June 30
* Says under amendment, interest rate for borrowings under credit facility will remain at 2.50 percent for base rate revolving loans
* Says under amendment, interest rate for borrowings under credit facility will remain at 2.50 percent for base rate revolving loans

* Says under amendment, interest rate for borrowings under credit facility will remain at 3.50 percent for LIBOR rate revolving loans