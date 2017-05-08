BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 8 Nielsen Holdings PLC:
* Nielsen and CBS radio extend audio ratings agreement
* Nielsen Audio will provide measurement services to CBS radio's 117 stations across 26 markets
* CBS radio will also use Nielsen Data Management Platform, includes using Nielsen Audio data from Nielsen's PPM
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer

* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.3 percent to $0.20 per share