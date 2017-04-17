UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Nielsen Holdings Plc:
* Nielsen Holdings Plc-on april 13,co's unit entered into amendment no. 3 relating to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement dated april 22, 2014
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - amended agreement provides for a new class of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $2.25 billion - sec filing
* The new class of term loans, class b-4 term loans, will mature in full on october 4, 2023
* Nielsen Holdings Plc-proceeds of loans were used to replace or refinance outstanding principal of class b-3 term loans,a portion of class a term loans Source text - bit.ly/2onDaSZ Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a preliminary deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.