April 17 Nielsen Holdings Plc:

* Nielsen Holdings Plc-on april 13,co's unit entered into amendment no. 3 relating to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement dated april 22, 2014

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - amended agreement provides for a new class of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $2.25 billion - sec filing

* The new class of term loans, class b-4 term loans, will mature in full on october 4, 2023

* Nielsen Holdings Plc-proceeds of loans were used to replace or refinance outstanding principal of class b-3 term loans,a portion of class a term loans