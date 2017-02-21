BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
Feb 21 Nihar Info Global Ltd
* Says co signed an agreement with Kiyossk Solutions Private Limited.
* Started selling products in various states of Andra Pradesh, among others through network of common service centers and Kiyossk centres
* To soon begin the operations by which it would be selling products in about 20000 centres Source text: (bit.ly/2lG6iHU) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment