BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
June 9 Nikkei
* Nihon Unisys will set up a 5 billion yen venture capital fund Friday through a subsidiary to invest in startups in new fields - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
