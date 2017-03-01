BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 1 NII Holdings Inc
* NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil
* NII Holdings Inc - nextel brazil has secured waivers from each of lenders related to certain financial covenants in its local bank loans
* NII Holdings - 120-day standstill period effective march 2, during which time no amortization payments will be required with respect to related loans
* NII Holdings - waivers provide for "covenant holiday" inclusive of June 30, testing period, during which no compliance to be required for net debt financial covenant
* NII Holdings Inc - lenders have agreed to waive nextel Brazil's obligation to comply with a net debt to EBITDA, ratio test, as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.
DUBAI, June 15 A few large Asian, European and U.S. banks are providing funds to help to keep Qatari banks running smoothly after a diplomatic rift has dried up financing from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, banking sources said.