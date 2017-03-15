March 15 NIIT Technologies Ltd

* PIPL Business Advisors & Investment, GSPL Advisory & Investment requests co to consider amalgamation of PIPL and GSPL with co

* Proposal states that amalgamation will not result in change in promoters' shareholding in co

* Says proposal states all costs, charges arising out of amalgamation to be borne by promoters

* Co to consider the proposal on March 24