UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Nike Inc:
* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $8.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.63 billion
* Nike Inc - qtrly gross margin declined 180 basis points to 44.1 percent
* Nike Inc - qtrly selling and administrative expense decreased 4 percent to $2.7 billion
* Nike Inc - inventories for Nike Inc at quarter-end were $5.1 billion, up 4 percent from May 31, 2016
* Nike Inc - Q4 western Europe total revenue $1,564 million versus $1,502 million
* Nike Inc qtrly North America total revenue $3,753 million versus $3,735 million
* Nike Inc - Q4 Greater China total revenue $1,087 million versus $979 million
* Nike Inc - international geographies and direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses globally led "strong" revenue growth in Q4 and full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
