UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Nike Inc
* Nike Inc - introduced consumer direct offense, a new company alignment that allows nike to better serve consumer personally, at scale
* Nike Inc - all key cities and countries are supported by a simplified geography structure, changing from six to four segments
* Nike Inc - four new segments are north america; europe, middle east and africa (emea); greater china; and asia pacific and latin america (apla)
* Nike Inc - financial results for nike brand will be reported based on new four operating segments beginning in fiscal 2018
* Nike Inc - nike's leadership and organizational changes will streamline and speed up strategic execution
* Nike Inc - changes are also expected to result in an overall reduction of approximately 2 percent of company's global workforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources